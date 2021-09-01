See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (28)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD

Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Boolbol works at Beth Israel Ambulatory Services in New York, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boolbol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Ambulatory Services
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-6231
  2. 2
    21 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 214-1840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2021
    I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Boolbol. Every time I see her she is warm, open, and I feel like she not only genuinely cares about me as a person but also my experiences in the healthcare system. She is knowledgeable on so many topics and has been able to answer every question I’ve had for her with confidence. I trust her entirely with my care and I would highly recommend her (and her entire staff) to anyone who is looking for a breast surgery center/provider.
    Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1154305720
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    George Washington University School Of Medicine
    George Wash University
    General Surgery
