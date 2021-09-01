Overview of Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD

Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Boolbol works at Beth Israel Ambulatory Services in New York, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.