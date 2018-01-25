Dr. Susan Bostick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bostick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Bostick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Pickens County Medical Center.
Dr. Bostick's Office Locations
Dch Health System809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Pickens County Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring, willing to listed and knowledgeable
About Dr. Susan Bostick, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bostick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bostick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostick has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostick.
