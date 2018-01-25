Overview of Dr. Susan Bostick, MD

Dr. Susan Bostick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Pickens County Medical Center.



Dr. Bostick works at DCH Regional Med Center Emrgncy in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.