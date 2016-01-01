Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouterse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD
Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bouterse works at
Dr. Bouterse's Office Locations
-
1
Gig Harbor Office4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouterse?
About Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710903547
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Del-Jefferson Med Coll
- Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bouterse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bouterse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouterse works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouterse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouterse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouterse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouterse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.