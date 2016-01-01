See All Pediatricians in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD

Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bouterse works at Harbor Pediatrics in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bouterse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gig Harbor Office
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Newborn Jaundice
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Newborn Jaundice

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Susan Bouterse, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1710903547
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med Ctr Del-Jefferson Med Coll
Internship
  • Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

