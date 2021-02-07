Overview of Dr. Susan Bower, MD

Dr. Susan Bower, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley Lake, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Bower works at Pathway Center Psychotherapy in Berkeley Lake, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.