Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Boyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Boyer, MD
Dr. Susan Boyer, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
Debbie Granick Lcsw Rn LLC8301 Maryland Ave Ste 330, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 721-3381
Reed E Simpson MD9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 725-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyer has been my psychiatrist for several years now. She really listens to you, and believes you, even when you are experiencing weird symptoms. She cares about your life, and remembers things about your life from session to session. And her office is really responsive via email and text.
About Dr. Susan Boyer, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
