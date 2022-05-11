See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Susan Boyer, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Boyer, MD

Dr. Susan Boyer, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Boyer works at Psychiatry Services Of Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boyer's Office Locations

    Debbie Granick Lcsw Rn LLC
    8301 Maryland Ave Ste 330, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 721-3381
    Reed E Simpson MD
    9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 725-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Boyer has been my psychiatrist for several years now. She really listens to you, and believes you, even when you are experiencing weird symptoms. She cares about your life, and remembers things about your life from session to session. And her office is really responsive via email and text.
    Joanna Mikhail — May 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Susan Boyer, MD
    About Dr. Susan Boyer, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780733832
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
