Dr. Susan Braz-Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Truesdale Obstetrics & Gynecology PC1030 President Ave Ste 2002, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent doctor. She is a great patient advocate and listened to me when i was In pain. Come to find out i had A large ovarian cyst that was twisting. Thanks to her i am pain free. Also, she is a trauma-informed OBGYN. I started Seeing her when I was 15 and I’m 30 now. Her office staff are a little edgy but I keep coming back for her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University Mass Meml Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
Dr. Braz-Martin has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braz-Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
