Overview of Dr. Susan Brian, MD

Dr. Susan Brian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Topeka, KS.



Dr. Brian works at Cotton Oneil Dbts Endcrnlgy Ctr in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.