Dr. Susan Bridges, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Bridges, MD
Dr. Susan Bridges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville KY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Bridges' Office Locations
West Augusta Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC1126 Medical Center Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9804Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bridges has always been helpful in guiding through difficult pregnancies. Takes time to answer questions and made personal calls when necessary.
About Dr. Susan Bridges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144203084
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville KY
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
