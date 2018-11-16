Overview

Dr. Susan Briley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Briley works at The Craig Ctr Adv Wound Healing in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.