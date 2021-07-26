Overview of Dr. Susan B Brinkley, MD

Dr. Susan B Brinkley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Brinkley works at Potomac Physicians P A Frederick in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.