Dr. Susan Broner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Broner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Yeshiva University
Weill Cornell Medicine Headache Program520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Dermatology - Downtown156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I would highly recommend Dr. Broner. She's knowledgeable, kind and caring. She has helped me tremendously with managing my migraines. I am so happy she's my doctor.
- Neurology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Yeshiva University
Dr. Broner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broner works at
Dr. Broner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Broner speaks Chinese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Broner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.