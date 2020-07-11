See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Broner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Broner, MD

Neurology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Broner, MD

Dr. Susan Broner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Yeshiva University

Dr. Broner works at Dermatology - Downtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Broner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Headache Program
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dermatology - Downtown
    156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurolytic Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Broner?

    Jul 11, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Broner. She's knowledgeable, kind and caring. She has helped me tremendously with managing my migraines. I am so happy she's my doctor.
    Myra Garcia — Jul 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Broner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Broner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Broner to family and friends

    Dr. Broner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Broner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Broner, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Broner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306823901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Yeshiva University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Broner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broner works at Dermatology - Downtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Broner’s profile.

    Dr. Broner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Broner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Broner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.