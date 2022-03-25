Dr. Susan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Brown, MD
Dr. Susan Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7800
-
2
Carolinas Physicians Network Inc. Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology6030 W Highway 74 Ste B, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Directions (704) 446-7800
-
3
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-6280
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is fantastic. No question. She does take a bit of time to get to you once you're in a room, but she then spends as much time with you as needed, so its cyclical. I'd prefer to wait and have a compassionate, caring doctor than one that views patient days as an assembly line function. Dr. Browns bedside manner is great, and she answers questions intuitively. She will tailor her explanations to us, and that paired with her knowledge, leaves us leaving feeling confident. Go on any local social media where people are asking to recommend an OB, and you'll see her name come up. I completely understand why and think she's wonderful.
About Dr. Susan Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922074236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.