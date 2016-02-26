Dr. Burdette Radoux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Burdette Radoux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Burdette Radoux, MD
Dr. Susan Burdette Radoux, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Burdette Radoux's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7074
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Dr. very risponsable dedicate. I will recomend her to any person who needs a good care...
About Dr. Susan Burdette Radoux, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932281490
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Boston Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdette Radoux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdette Radoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdette Radoux has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdette Radoux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdette Radoux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdette Radoux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdette Radoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdette Radoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.