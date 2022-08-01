Overview

Dr. Susan Bursch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Bursch works at Excela Chestnut Ridge Latrobe Ligonier in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.