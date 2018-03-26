Overview of Dr. Susan Carey, MD

Dr. Susan Carey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Carey works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.