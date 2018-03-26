Dr. Susan Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Carey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7720
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been seeing Dr. Carey for social anxiety for about 15 months. Through treatment with both talk therapy and medication I've seen a sustained, long-term improvement in my quality of life. I cannot recommend her enough.
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
