Dr. Susan Carney, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Carney, MD
Dr. Susan Carney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Carney works at
Dr. Carney's Office Locations
-
1
Northland Eye Specialists, PC1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly and helpful. I experienced very little wait time. Dr. Carney was very thorough and explained everything well. I have grown to trust her completely.
About Dr. Susan Carney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Female
- 1861595464
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- Consortium Hlth Edn
- UMKC School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Carney has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts
