Dr. Susan Cera, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Cera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Cera works at
Locations
Physicians Regional Medical Grp Mul6376 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 300, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221
Physicians Regional Medical Grp Mul6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and personable
About Dr. Susan Cera, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
