Overview of Dr. Susan Charette, MD

Dr. Susan Charette, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Charette works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DIVISION OF HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.