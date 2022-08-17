Dr. Susan Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Chi, MD
Dr. Susan Chi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Chi's Office Locations
Florida Womens Healthcare7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133
- 2 8405 NW 53rd St Bldg E, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 665-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never thought that I would rave or leave a review about a doctor, especially not an OBGYN. Dr. Chi is the best in her class. Not only is it clear that she knows what she is talking about but she is so relatable that she makes difficult subjects seem understandable by us non-doctor folks. Her bed side manner is impeccable. When I visit her I know I’m in good hands and I know that she cares. She takes away the anxiety of visiting a doctor. I love, love her and recommend her to ALL ladies. It’s obvious how good and well respected she is because it’s not that easy to get an appointment with her…so call we’ll in advance when planning to see her.
About Dr. Susan Chi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225146913
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
