Overview of Dr. Susan Chi, MD

Dr. Susan Chi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Chi works at South Miami Obgyn Assocs in South Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.