Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD
Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin - M.D. and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Chobanian works at
Dr. Chobanian's Office Locations
Susan L. Chobanian M.D.330 N Brand Blvd Ste 190, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 240-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to have found Dr. Chobanian. Other doctors don’t have her specialty and experience. I recommend her to everyone. All my girlfriends love her work. Thank you.
About Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin - M.D.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chobanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chobanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chobanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chobanian works at
Dr. Chobanian speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chobanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chobanian.
