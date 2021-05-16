Overview of Dr. Susan Choi, MD

Dr. Susan Choi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apalachin, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Guthrie Apalachin in Apalachin, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.