Dr. Susan Christensen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Christensen works at Trade Winds Fam Medicine in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.