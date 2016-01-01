Overview of Dr. Susan Chung, MD

Dr. Susan Chung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.