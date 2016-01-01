Dr. Susan Clanzy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clanzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Clanzy, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Clanzy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Clanzy works at
Locations
-
1
R Wright Optical II Inc310 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 685-6331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clanzy?
About Dr. Susan Clanzy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1568435634
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clanzy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clanzy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clanzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clanzy works at
Dr. Clanzy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clanzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clanzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clanzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.