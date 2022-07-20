Dr. Susan Coe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Coe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Coe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates301 Philip Blvd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-5560
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coe is a wonderful doctor and has a caring concerned bedside manner. I would recommend her to anyone that has a need for her services and especially if you are like so many that have a mortal dread of the "BIG COLONOSCOPY"
About Dr. Susan Coe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
