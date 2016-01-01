See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Susan Cohn, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Cohn, MD

Dr. Susan Cohn, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cohn works at Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cohn's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-8358
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Gonorrhea Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Gonorrhea Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Susan Cohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306861091
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center|Fell-Boston City Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohn works at Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cohn’s profile.

    Dr. Cohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

