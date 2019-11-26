Dr. Colasurdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Colasurdo, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Colasurdo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Executive Pkwy Ste 250, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 653-9619
- 2 2788 Riverwalk Loop, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 653-9619
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After many doctors for our child, Dr. Sue has been the most knowledgeable, reliable, and kindest. We've been seeing her for many years, and will continue as our child grows and still needs assistance.
About Dr. Susan Colasurdo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376602292
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colasurdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colasurdo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colasurdo.
