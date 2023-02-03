Overview of Dr. Susan Connolly, MD

Dr. Susan Connolly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Connolly works at PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.