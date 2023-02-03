Dr. Susan Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Connolly, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Connolly, MD
Dr. Susan Connolly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Connolly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
I was fortunate to squeeze in to see Dr Connolly after my optometrist said I may have cataracts. The physician assistant Hazel was very professional and efficient, putting me at ease while putting me through a variety of tests for my eyes. Dr Connolly then spent over a half hour walking through my history, doing a few additional tests, then sharing her opinion and making suggestions. Overall it was a perfect experience. Dr Connolly’s strong academic background (Harvard med school, residency at UCSF) combined with her 35 years of practice gave me a lot of confidence. Will return for sure, for periodic checkups.
About Dr. Susan Connolly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1861501900
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Pacific Presbyterian
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connolly speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.