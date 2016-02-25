Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Connor, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Connor, MD
Dr. Susan Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Connor's Office Locations
Connors Healthcare for Women PA1181 Hutto St, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 531-1516
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by her Midwife...she was AMAZING!! So patient and answered all of my questions. She made me fell very comfortable.
About Dr. Susan Connor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Connor has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.