Overview of Dr. Susan Connor, MD

Dr. Susan Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Connor works at Connors Healthcare For Women in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.