Dr. Susan Corcoran-Kelly, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Corcoran-Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Corcoran-Kelly works at Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley in Greeley, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley
    7251 W 20th St Unit E, Greeley, CO 80634 (720) 764-5781
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Cellulitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Cellulitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Canker Sore
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
Skin Discoloration
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Corcoran-Kelly, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1730103292
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island Hosp
    Internship
    • Staten Island Hosp
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Colorado Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Corcoran-Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran-Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corcoran-Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corcoran-Kelly works at Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley in Greeley, CO. View the full address on Dr. Corcoran-Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Corcoran-Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corcoran-Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corcoran-Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corcoran-Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

