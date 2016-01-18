See All Rheumatologists in Newark, DE
Rheumatology
Newark, DE
Dr. Susan Cowdery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. 

Dr. Cowdery works at Christiana Care Health Services in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Christianacare
    4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 (302) 733-1000

  Christiana Hospital
  Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Spondylitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Behçet's Disease
Bleeding Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kawasaki Disease
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis

Jan 18, 2016
She is knowledgable on new medicines and treatments for RA. She listens to patients concerns and problems and works with them to alleviate paint and problems associated with RA and other autoimmune diseases.
  Rheumatology
  English
  1336177666
  Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Cowdery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cowdery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Cowdery works at Christiana Care Health Services in Newark, DE.

Dr. Cowdery has seen patients for Arthritis, and more.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowdery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowdery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowdery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

