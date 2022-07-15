Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Cramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Cramer, MD
Dr. Susan Cramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Cramer works at
Dr. Cramer's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Pain and Spine Center Inc.38 Sheridan Park Cir Ste F, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 757-6744
-
2
Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group100 Healthy Way Ste 1260, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-3551
-
3
Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group LLC3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 480, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 269-4416
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cramer?
Dr. Cramer is the best! I’ve been to many doctors over the years and she is the only one who has relieved some of my back pain.
About Dr. Susan Cramer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902894678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cramer works at
Dr. Cramer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.