Dr. Crittenden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Crittenden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Crittenden, MD
Dr. Susan Crittenden, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Crittenden's Office Locations
Cary Medical Group530 New Waverly Pl Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 859-5955Tuesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always treated professionally, by knowledgeable, and expediently staff! Dr Susan Crittenden and staff are always polite and extremely courteous. I have never if ever had too wait very long for my appointments, nor have I experienced bad customer service during any of my office visits. Definitely 5 star service. Very happy with our medical doctor!
About Dr. Susan Crittenden, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063553436
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crittenden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crittenden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crittenden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crittenden.
