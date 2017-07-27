Dr. Susan Crocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Crocker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Crocker, MD
Dr. Susan Crocker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Crocker works at
Dr. Crocker's Office Locations
Ccubed Services LLC709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 821-2480Wednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Crocker's for years and she has been wonderful from day 1. I was at ease with her immediately. Even early on, I felt like she "knew" me at every quarterly visit. If you've seen a therapist over any length of time, you'll know what I mean. She is professional while still being personable. I've never felt like she cared more about my money than my well being. I would recommend to her to anyone!
About Dr. Susan Crocker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851480230
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crocker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.