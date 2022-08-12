Overview

Dr. Susan Danto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Danto works at Elemental Health & Wellness Ctr in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Teresa, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.