Dr. Susan Davies, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Davies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Davies works at Davies Fertility & IVF Specialists, S.C. in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Davies Fertility and I V F Specialists
    2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 260, Glenview, IL 60026
    Davies Fertility and IVF Specialists, S.C.
    2601 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 (847) 972-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 18, 2021
    Charnee' Johnson — Oct 18, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Davies, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1225128200
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davies works at Davies Fertility & IVF Specialists, S.C. in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Davies’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

