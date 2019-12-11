Dr. Susan Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Davis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
1
Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-0631
2
Ucla Gonda Diabetes Center1245 16th St Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-1050
3
University of California Los Angeles Hematology and Oncology Department2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is very nice and very thorough. She talked with me extensively about diet, exercise and closely reviewed the other medications I take. She treated me like a whole patient vs someone with a malfunctioning pancreas.
About Dr. Susan Davis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1780600841
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-San Fernando Vly Prog
- La-Co Harbor Genl Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
