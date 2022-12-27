Overview of Dr. Susan Davis-Brown, MD

Dr. Susan Davis-Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.



Dr. Davis-Brown works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH with other offices in New Lebanon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.