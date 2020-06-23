Overview

Dr. Susan Del Sordi Staats, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Del Sordi Staats works at Essential Family Health and Wellness in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.