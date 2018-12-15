Dr. Susan Deren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Deren, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Deren, MD
Dr. Susan Deren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Deren works at
Dr. Deren's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Inglewood Medical Offices Bldg201 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She cured my problems with arm and neck when others had failed for years. Cure was prednisone. We talked at length before she prescribed a short course of predinsone. All well more than ten years later
About Dr. Susan Deren, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deren.
