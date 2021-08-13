See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Aliso Viejo, CA
Dr. Susan Dindot, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Dindot, MD

Dr. Susan Dindot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Dindot works at PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo in Aliso Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dindot's Office Locations

    PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo
    PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo
26671 Aliso Creek Rd Ste 304, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 556-3304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Chest Pain
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Chest Pain

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Susan Dindot, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821279225
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dindot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dindot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dindot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dindot works at PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo in Aliso Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dindot’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dindot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dindot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dindot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dindot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

