Dr. Susan Dominic, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Dominic, MD

Dr. Susan Dominic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Dominic works at Susan Dominic M.d. Inc. in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Dominic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Dominic M.d. Inc.
    7780 N Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 493-5760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Venous Insufficiency
Urinary Incontinence
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr. Susan Dominic is such an amazing doctor and person. She is so intelligent, knowledgeable and gifted, and gives her patients excellent care. She does a great job coordinating and keeping up with other specialists who treating you. She spends so much time with each patient, and really cares about her patient's health. She is, by far, the best doctor I have ever had....ever! I highly recommend her.
    Eileen Sutterfield in Fresno, CA — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Susan Dominic, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285742312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominic works at Susan Dominic M.d. Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dominic’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

