Dr. Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Dominic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Dominic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Dominic's Office Locations
Susan Dominic M.d. Inc.7780 N Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 493-5760
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Susan Dominic is such an amazing doctor and person. She is so intelligent, knowledgeable and gifted, and gives her patients excellent care. She does a great job coordinating and keeping up with other specialists who treating you. She spends so much time with each patient, and really cares about her patient's health. She is, by far, the best doctor I have ever had....ever! I highly recommend her.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285742312
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Dr. Dominic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominic works at
Dr. Dominic speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.