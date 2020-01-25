Dr. Susan Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Donohue, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Donohue, MD
Dr. Susan Donohue, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Donohue works at
Dr. Donohue's Office Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donohue?
Have been seeing her for follow-up since 1998....she has ALWAYS been EXCELLENT, takes her time with you, answers ALL questions, and is ALWAYS patient with you!!! WONDERFUL Oncologist!!!!
About Dr. Susan Donohue, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063493302
Education & Certifications
- Boston U-U Hosp
- Med Ctr Central Mass-Meml
- Med Center Of Central Mass
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donohue works at
Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.