Overview

Dr. Susan B Dorsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dorsey works at Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery - Franklin Rd in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.