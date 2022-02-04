Dr. Susan B Dorsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan B Dorsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan B Dorsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery - Franklin Rd1204 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorsey is an excellent dermatologist. She is kind, gentle, personable, and professional. I never feel rushed. Her office and nursing staff are professional and courteous. Quick to get back with you when you message/call.
About Dr. Susan B Dorsey, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Roanoke Meml Hosps-U Va Sch Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsey has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
