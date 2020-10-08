Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD
Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Hospital Affiliations
Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have had an excellent experience with Dr. Dryer. She has listened and been very responsive to my concerns, explaining my options for treatment. I am very satisfied with the level of care.
Pain Medicine
35 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
University Tex Health Science Center
University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
