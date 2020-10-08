See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD

Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Dreyer works at Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dreyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Executive Park
    59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1871506279
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Dreyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dreyer works at Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dreyer’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

