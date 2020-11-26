See All Pediatricians in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Susan Drez, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Drez, MD

Dr. Susan Drez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.

Dr. Drez works at Children's Clinic of SW Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Drez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Clinic Southwest LA
    2903 1st Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 478-6480
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Dr. Susan Drez is everything you could want in a pediatrician. She is not only thorough in her medical practice but she is also extremely genuine in her concern for your children. She doesn’t treat them as a patient, but instead as a child she loves. She never tries to hurry you through your appointment or like your questions are a bother. She gives you her undivided attention and time. I can’t tell you how many times I have received a follow up call from her or her nurse checking on my children after a sick visit. She is the absolute best.
    Bridgette — Nov 26, 2020
    Dr. Susan Drez, MD
    About Dr. Susan Drez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821089673
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Pediatrics
