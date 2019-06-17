Dr. Eile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Eile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Eile, MD
Dr. Susan Eile, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Eile works at
Dr. Eile's Office Locations
Vin K. Sawhney M.d. Inc.13847 E 14th St Ste 101, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 483-2377
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, great listener and I really enjoyed my visit. Dr. Eile is great, but the front desk and her MA have an attitude.
About Dr. Susan Eile, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1669483269
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
