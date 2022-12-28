Overview of Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD

Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Emmerling works at Lifestages Centers for Women in Huber Heights, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.