Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD

Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Emmerling works at Lifestages Centers for Women in Huber Heights, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Emmerling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Health Center Huber Heights
    6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 130, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Lifestages Centers for Women at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 270, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr E does excellent work. She explains things clearly and listens to you. She is always willing to patiently answer any questions that I have.
    — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013229061
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University|The Ohio State U MC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Medical Education

