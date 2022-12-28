Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmerling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD
Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Emmerling works at
Dr. Emmerling's Office Locations
-
1
Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Health Center Huber Heights6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 130, Huber Heights, OH 45424 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lifestages Centers for Women at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 270, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emmerling?
Dr E does excellent work. She explains things clearly and listens to you. She is always willing to patiently answer any questions that I have.
About Dr. Susan Emmerling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013229061
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|The Ohio State U MC
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmerling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmerling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Emmerling using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Emmerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmerling works at
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmerling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmerling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmerling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmerling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.