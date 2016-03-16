Dr. Susan Emmick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Emmick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Emmick, MD
Dr. Susan Emmick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Emmick works at
Dr. Emmick's Office Locations
Hendricks Pediatrics8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 210, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
she takes time with her patients, and really cares!
About Dr. Susan Emmick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Emmick speaks Spanish.
