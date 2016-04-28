Overview

Dr. Susan Erie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Erie works at Northwest Family Practice Associates PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.